With ‘The Generous Pour,’ The Capital Grille is Offering One of This Summer’s Best Wine Deals

An essential part of the steakhouse experience is the wine, but navigating a wine list can sometimes be tricky. Cabernet or zinfandel? Bottle or glass? Well, The Capital Grille has got you covered with their newest seasonal special: From July 10 through September 3, you can sample up to seven wines for just $28 with dinner, through their “Generous Pour” promotion.
The event has been going strong for several years, and this summer, each of the seven California wines on offer have been rated 90 points or higher by wine ratings panels including Vinous Media's The Tasting Panel, Wine Advocate, Wine.com, and Wine Review Online. This year’s offerings (as well as tasting notes from a recent opportunity to sample the wines) are as follows:
2016 WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley
Pineapple, citrus, green melon, and tropical fruits with a bright but creamy texture
2016 Matanzas Creek Winery Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma
Grapefruit, white nectarine, Honeycrisp apples, and dry lemon thyme
2015 Cambria Clone 4 Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley
Fresh citrus, apple, and white peach with a hint of sweet oak
2016 Siduri Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
Fresh red and blue fruit with hints of earth and leather
2013 Edmeades Zinfancel, Mendocino
Ripe raspberries, red cherries, black currants, and nectarines with notes of cinnamon and graham cracker
2014 Arrowood "Sonoma Estates" Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County
Black cherry and black currant preserves with undertones of chai tea and mocha
2012 Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley
Raspberry, blueberry, and a touch of vanilla with approachable tannins
Diners can mix and match as many of the wines as they’d like. If they want to try one white with their appetizer and the two cabernets with their steak, that will work; if they’d prefer to go through the entire portfolio during their meal, that will work, too. The size of the pour will depend on how many different wines are sampled (and if there's one you especially like you can ask for a second sample), but no matter how you slice it, being able to try all these wines for just $28 certainly qualifies as generous!
