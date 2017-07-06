With ‘The Generous Pour,’ The Capital Grille is Offering One of This Summer’s Best Wine Deals

An essential part of the steakhouse experience is the wine, but navigating a wine list can sometimes be tricky. Cabernet or zinfandel? Bottle or glass? Well, The Capital Grille has got you covered with their newest seasonal special: From July 10 through September 3, you can sample up to seven wines for just $28 with dinner, through their “Generous Pour” promotion.

The event has been going strong for several years, and this summer, each of the seven California wines on offer have been rated 90 points or higher by wine ratings panels including Vinous Media's The Tasting Panel, Wine Advocate, Wine.com, and Wine Review Online. This year’s offerings (as well as tasting notes from a recent opportunity to sample the wines) are as follows:

2016 WillaKenzie Estate Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Pineapple, citrus, green melon, and tropical fruits with a bright but creamy texture

2016 Matanzas Creek Winery Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma

Grapefruit, white nectarine, Honeycrisp apples, and dry lemon thyme

2015 Cambria Clone 4 Chardonnay, Santa Maria Valley

Fresh citrus, apple, and white peach with a hint of sweet oak

2016 Siduri Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Fresh red and blue fruit with hints of earth and leather

2013 Edmeades Zinfancel, Mendocino

Ripe raspberries, red cherries, black currants, and nectarines with notes of cinnamon and graham cracker

2014 Arrowood "Sonoma Estates" Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma County

Black cherry and black currant preserves with undertones of chai tea and mocha

2012 Mt. Brave Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley

Raspberry, blueberry, and a touch of vanilla with approachable tannins



Dan Myers

All of these wines were excellent, and being able to sample as many as we liked allowed us to see which whites we preferred with shrimp cocktail and which reds we preferred with steak. The Mt. Brave was the real showstopper, though; bottles of it sell for $180 on the wine list, so being able to sample it (along with six others) by the glass is an amazing opportunity.

Diners can mix and match as many of the wines as they’d like. If they want to try one white with their appetizer and the two cabernets with their steak, that will work; if they’d prefer to go through the entire portfolio during their meal, that will work, too. The size of the pour will depend on how many different wines are sampled (and if there's one you especially like you can ask for a second sample), but no matter how you slice it, being able to try all these wines for just $28 certainly qualifies as generous!