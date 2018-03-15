French Baker Fined $3,700 for Being Too Open

A French baker was fined 3,000 euros (about $3,700) for keeping his bakery open seven days a week during the summer of 2017. Cédric Vaivre was fined by local labor and employment authorities for ignoring labor laws that require one weekly day of business closure.

Vaivre’s bakery, Boulangerie du Lac, is in Lusigny-sur-Barse, a town that sits right on the tourist-heavy route to the lakes of the Forêt d’Orient in north-central France. According to The Local, Vaivre was staying open to keep up with the tourists who come seven days a week.

According to French daily Le Parisien, there are some exceptions to the rule that requires businesses to be closed at least one day a week; Boulangerie du Lac had an exemption until 2016, but the busy baker’s status was not renewed for 2017. Le Parisien reports that Vaivre has not yet paid the fine, in hopes that it may be lowered or cancelled. The Local reports that the French town has rallied around the busy baker and helped create a petition, which currently has around 400 signatures, to dismiss the fine.

Lusigny-sur-Barse Mayor Christian Branle even spoke out in Vaivre’s defense, telling Le Parisien, "In a tourist area, it seems essential that we can have businesses open every day during the summer. There is nothing worse than closed shops when there are tourists.”

If you find yourself traveling this summer, hit up one of those tourist trap restaurants or bakeries! They can actually be really good.