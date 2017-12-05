The Cheesecake Factory has partnered with DoorDash to deliver 10,000 free slices of cheesecake. On December 6, customers can partake in this offer by ordering takeout from the restaurant through DoorDash using the code “10000SLICES” at checkout. Furthermore, all delivery charges on orders December 6 through 12 are exempt.

“We are so pleased to partner with DoorDash to surprise and delight 10,000 of our loyal fans and guests by delivering a complimentary slice of cheesecake on December 6,” The Cheesecake Factory CEO David Overton said in a statement. “We hope they can enjoy a slice of their favorite cheesecake to celebrate the season of giving.”

This promotion is available to customers across the U.S. in 70 different cities, including Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. Patrons are limited to one slice of cheesecake or layer cake per order up to an $8.50 value. For more on the California-based chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about The Cheesecake Factory.