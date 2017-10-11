Food Competition Returns to Boston for Small Plate Domination

For the second year in a row, Forbes Under 30 Summit was held in Boston from October 1 to 4. Last year, the food festival collected the world’s top innovators in food throw down in an intense battle for best savory and best sweet dishes at the lavish State House. This year, the venue changed to a more symbolic building – the JFK Library.
And the winners? In almost perfect synchronicity in the sweet category, both the people and the judges chose Andrew Gonzalez for his Night Owl cookies, served with a shot of milk. In the savory category, the people chose Kelvin Fernandez and his truffle arepa and the experts chose Zachary Engel, Chef de Cuisine at Shaya Restaurant.
Throughout the evening, energy is running high – you have some of the most innovative minds from across the globe all descended in one space. It is electric! Other notable chefs showed up with their A-game – Alexandra Clark of Bon Bon Bon and Henry Herbert of Hobbs House Bakery in the UK. Congratulations to all participants and Boston looks forward to hosting you next year.
The ‘genius’ has amassed a fan base that includes celebrity Jimmy Fallon