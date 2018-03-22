Two alleged Florida burglars attempted to cover their tracks by setting fire to a house with boiling pasta sauce. Derrick Irving, 36, and John Silva, 28, allegedly broke into the home of a man whom Irving had previously dated and stole his flat-screen TV, a window air conditioning unit, and other items, the Miami Herald reports.

To cover their tracks, Silva and Irving — who was wearing a bull costume during the crime, multiple outlets report — allegedly set a pot a Ragu spaghetti sauce on the stove with a washcloth on the burner in an attempt to start a fire inside the home as they left.

The resident received an alert on his phone from his security system that motion had been detected in his house. Fox News reports that when he checked his security camera, he saw that a towel had been placed over the lens and he quickly contacted Volusia County police.

Police reportedly stopped a red SUV seen leaving the scene. The suspects told police that they were picking up clothes from the house, but police found the air conditioning unit, a vacuum, the TV, a heater, a marijuana grinder, and an empty jar of Ragu sauce inside the car.

"He was trying to make it look like I left the stove on, but who gets up 2 a.m. and fixes sketti?" the victim asked WKMC.

The men were arrested March 13 and charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft, and arson, according to the affidavit.

Although multiple crimes were committed, the true atrocity was using Ragu. Why use a budget marinara when you can use one of these red sauces from our taste test of the best premium pasta sauces?