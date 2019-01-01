Fleming's Launches Tomahawk Tuesdays

Fleming’s restaurants have launched a new Tomahawk Tuesday promotion offering diners a special delicious steak dinner for two for $120.

The new promotion allows diners to choose two salads (from the menu’s Fleming’s chopped salad; wedge salad and Caesar salad); a 35 ounce Prime Tomahawk steak with a choice of béarnaise, smoked chile or herbed horseradish butters; two sides (from the menu’s Fleming’s potatoes; baked loaded potato; mashed potatoes; sautéed mushrooms; creamed spinach; onion rights; crispy Brussels Sprouts and bacon; asparagus, roasted cauliflower; roasted carrots; chipotle cheddar macaroni and cheese or lobster mac and cheese. Diners also receive two desserts (from the menu’s chocolate lava cake, key lime pie, New York cheesecake, crème brulee, carrot cake, three layer chocolate cake or fresh berries and cream.

Select Fleming’s are also offering a new weekend brunch from 11 am to 3 pm. The brunch menu includes eggs benedict; cinnamon apple brioche French toast; salmon cobb salad; filet mignon and potato waffle; chicken and waffles; and a vegetarian and regular cheeseburger with sides including potatoes, bacon and fruit and berries.

Fleming's Woodland Hills provided a Tomahawk Tuesday meal for this review.