Five Guys’ Secret Menu Just Changed Everything We Thought We Knew About Five Guys

It seems like every fast food joint has a secret menu these days, and one of our favorite burger spots, Five Guys, is proving to be no different. The seemingly simple Five Guys menu of burgers and two kinds of fries is actually way more expansive than you think — if you know what to order.

Thanks to Thrillist, Reddit, and some Instagrammers who posted photographic evidence of their secret menu orders and menu item hacks, the Five Guys menu is now our oyster.

Five Guys will make a patty melt-style burger for you, which is actually just a grilled cheese with a burger patty inside. Genius, no?

Ratherbeshopping.com reported that the “Presidential Burger” originated in D.C. during the Obama administration, and this was rumored to be our favorite commander-in-chief's order: a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and mustard.