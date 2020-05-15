While some restaurants are reopening, most are limiting the number of customers that can be inside at a time. Many are still closed, offering only delivery, pickup or drive-thru. But are drive-thrus safe?

As states work to implement social distancing regulations and people work to stick to guidelines while still staying in touch with loved ones, the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home orders have had a huge impact on how we go about our daily lives, leading to many people resorting to takeout for dinner.

By the nature of their work, drive-thru workers interact with many people coming past their window every day. With one person dealing with multiple drivers and then coming into contact with you, is it safe for diners?

CDC recommendations regarding food pick-up don’t advise against using drive-thrus, and fast food restaurants are implementing strict sanitary regulations to protect both workers and customers.

The FDA has stated that there is no evidence of the coronavirus being transmitted through food or food packaging, but it’s still a good idea to properly wash your hands once you’re home and before you eat. Still have more concerns regarding food shopping and takeout during this pandemic? Here are all your COVID-19 food questions, answered.