Fall Wine Dinner Series at a San Diego Hotel

La Jolla’s La Valencia Hotel has kicked off its fall season with a series of wine dinners. All dinners include five courses with pairings from California wineries.

The first dinner was held in early September and featured wines from Daou Vineyards and Wineries in Paso Robles, north of Los Angeles. The menu, from the hotel’s Med restaurant’s executive chef Alex Emery, included bigeye tuna crudo; uni custard with king crab; agnolotti with a scallop mousse, foie gras and roasted plums; lamb loin porchetta with potatoes and blueberries and a black currant semifreddo.

Pairing wines included the yard’s 2015 Chardonnay, 2015 Reserve Chardonnay, 2016 Rosé, 2015 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2016 Red Blend. Georges Daou, one of the two brothers behind the brand, was on hand to discuss his wines.

On Oct. 5, Napa’s Keenan Winery will showcase its sustainably farmed and biodynamic wines. The final dinner, on Nov. 9, will include wines from Failla Vineyards in the more northern St. Helena.

The wineries were chosen with a few key qualities in mind: terrior-driven wines, small production, and uniquely different California appellations. The program was designed to be an exciting representation of three distinctly different wineries, while showcasing Emery’s wide-ranging culinary style and the special charm of the hotel’s oceanfront Med Room. The two upcoming wine dinners are $125 per person and start at 6 p.m.

Seating for the Oct. 5 and Nov. 9 wine dinners is limited and early reservations are encouraged. To reserve, please contact 858.454.0771 or via Open Table for The Med Ocean View Restaurant.