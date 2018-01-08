  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Food for Thought

Eric Trump Wore a Sombrero at His Birthday Dinner, Ate ‘Fudgie the Whale’ Cake

By
Editor
The president’s son turned 34
eric trump and carvel cake
Michael Vadon / wiki commons / Carvel

Donald Trump once said that "the worst elements in Mexico are being pushed into the United States by the Mexican government" — but those feelings don't seem to extend to cuisine. Then-candidate Trump famously tweeted a picture of himself with a taco bowl as an example of his cultural sophistication, and his son Eric seems to share a similarly tone-deaf appreciation — he recently celebrated his 34th birthday at a Mexican restaurant while sporting a sombrero.

more on donald trump

A video posted to Facebook by Lynne Patton — a former event planner who was controversially appointed by the Trump administration to direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Region II — shows the 34-year-old Eric wearing a broad-brimmed black hat while blowing out candles atop a “Fudgie the Whale” cake made by Carvel, a popular dessert chain in the tri-state area.

“#HappyBirthday to one of the greatest people I know. We love you, Eric! Amazing night with even more amazing friends,” Patton wrote on Facebook. “I think Lara summed it up best when she said, ‘I love everyone at this table so much!’ (heart emoji) And we love the ones who were missing tonight too! You know who you are! Xoxo. #FudgieTheWhale #BestBossEver #HBDEric.”

The birthday dinner was held at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in Briarcliff Manor, New York. Eric’s wife, Lara, and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., were also in attendance.

For more presidential eats, here’s the complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods (faux-Mexican taco bowls included).

Click for slideshow
The Best Cupcakes in Every State Slideshow
Related Links
The Different Eating Habits of Presidents Obama and Trump Slideshow Trump Asked White House Kitchen to Replicate This McDonald's Burger10 Nutritionists Weigh In on Donald Trump's Diet25 Jaw-Dropping Wedding Cakes
Tags
news
Donald Trump
eric trump
Birthday
Mexican
Carvel
fudgie the whale