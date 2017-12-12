Éric Ripert Had the Best Response to the Mario Batali Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Following Eater’s recent exposé on sexual abuse allegations against Mario Batali, Le Bernardin’s executive chef and co-owner Éric Ripert has released a statement against abusive environments in the restaurant industry. On Twitter he wrote: “Treating anyone with less than the upmost [sic] respect is completely unacceptable. Any behavior that’s abusive or hurtful in any way has never been tolerated in our restaurant. All of our safety, wellbeing and success in the workplace and society depends on compassion and accountability. Higher moral standards should be the rule and not the exception.”

Responses to Ripert’s stance further demonstrate the strength of the chef’s reputation. Pastry chef Charmaine McFarlane reflects on an experience at Le Bernardin, the three-Michelin-starred elite French restaurant located in New York City’s Midtown.

“Most memorable aspect (and comment to @thomasjraquel at the end) of my stage was the level of professionalism and respect at Le Bernardin. No one pointed or gave directions, they escorted and waited. They offered help if I seemed confused. No yelling, pushing, shoving. A class act,” McFarlane wrote on Twitter, acknowledging Thomas Raquel, the restaurant’s head pastry chef.

Another admirer shared a memory from a speech Ripert gave at a school in Canada.

“A few years ago you spoke to my culinary class in Calgary. You talked candidly about how your kitchen was once an abusive environment until the day came when all of your staff united and didn’t show up for service. I am glad that happened. I know you changed as a result,” @fteno said. In a recent interview with Slate, Anthony Bourdain — who’s been outspoken on becoming a better ally for women — talked about best friend Ripert’s move away from the “sadistic system of hazing” that once characterized traditional kitchens.

“There are a lot of chefs still walking around who came up through that system. Eric Ripert talked about how he used to be that guy. Then one day he realized, look, I’m miserable and everybody working with me is miserable. This is just not … working,” Bourdain told Slate. “The system itself, from the beginning, was abusive, was male-dominated and cruel beyond imagining.”

Twitter users seem largely convinced that Ripert has since cleaned up his act.

“I’ve always seen Chef Ripert to have CLASS! He is a role model to all; chef or not. Thank you so much Eric for all the wisdom you’ve passed on. Namaste,” Tim Zinjadu tweeted.

Multitudes of others thanked him for speaking up, and @Shine_A_Light67 wrote, “Bravo for being an example of not only being a chef but more importantly a human being that is a guide and teacher who lifts others up and holds them to accountability with empathy. Bravo Chef.”

Ripert’s message was posted hours after four women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against celebrity chef Mario Batali. Other celebrity chefs accused just this year include New Orleans’ John Besh, Plaza Hotel’s Todd English, Top Chef alum Johnny Iuzzini, and Spotted Pig restaurateur Ken Friedman. The scope of the problem makes the need for reform perhaps the most important of the 20 lessons we learned about food in 2017.