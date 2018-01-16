El Patio, New Orleans’ newest Mexican restaurant and tequila garden, debuted its massive restaurant/patio combination in the city’s Warehouse District this month. Fans of La Casita restaurant, which closed its Julia Street location last spring, can rejoice, as El Patio brings a large-scale version of the former eatery run by the same owner, Michael Wade. The restaurant’s sprawling patio offers a more spacious and open feel and contributes to the now 200 seats available.

Running El Patio’s kitchen is chef Justin Bruhl, who has worked with other notable restaurants in the city including Compere Lapin, Maypop, and a pop-up restaurant inside of Barrel Proof Bar, Matchbook Kitchen. His menu contains many items that were on La Casita’s menu, including a selection of tacos, but there is a more refined feel with dishes including beer-battered mushroom tacos, crispy duck meatballs, and mussels in a tequila and lime broth. The bar serves a variety of original and classic cocktails, beer, and wine. In addition, the bar offers tequila and mezcal flights and allows guests to pick their poison from their wide selection of the spirits.

Patrons of La Casita’s famous happy hour will be thrilled to know that El Patio will offer a similar happy hour that will take place daily from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and features half off drinks, tacos, and small plates. The restaurant’s patio, which features an abundance of outdoor seating—and televisions—is the perfect place to get a group together for happy hour, dinner, or to watch a game.

Check out the newest addition to New Orleans’ Warehouse District which is open daily from 3:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m.

