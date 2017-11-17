The owner of a New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts is dead after a van hit him in the drive-thru of his business. Jose Furtado, 65, was standing in the drive-thru (an area reserved for cars picking up orders) sweeping up leaves when he was struck by a white cargo van around 7 p.m. on Thursday (November 17) night.

A 59-year-old male and a 15-year-old male inside the van were uninjured in the accident. Furtado was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds. Surveillance video from the incident is being reviewed by local police and so far no reported arrests have been made but the investigation is on-going.

"Everybody knows him from Dunkin' Donuts, church folks, church members, no matter who, no matter what race or color or creed they are he'd treat them all the same,” James Reed, a friend of Furtado’s told ABC7. "Speedway no matter where you go, they don't slow down. You know, I think this is a wakeup call for everybody."