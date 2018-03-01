Domino’s Is Testing Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles in Miami

Last summer, Domino's began testing new self-driving Ford vehicles in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the pizza chain is headquartered. Now these cars are making their way to warmer climates for a two-month trial in a larger city: Miami, Florida. But this time around, things are going to be a little different.

Down in the Sunshine State each Ford Fusion Hybrid vehicle will appear to be delivery boy-less, but will actually be manually driven. Miamians participating in the second round of testing can track their order via GPS and receive text messages as the vehicle approaches. This includes a four-digit code needed to unlock the heat-wave compartment in which steamy pizzas await.



Courtesy of Domino's



"We're a brand that believes in innovation, continuous improvement and rigorous testing to benefit our customers," Domino’s executive vice president Kevin Vasconi said in a press release. "As the automotive world evolves towards self-driving vehicles, we hope to put ourselves in a leading position by bringing our customers the delivery option that best meets their needs, now and in the future."

If all goes according to plan, Ford plans to begin large-scale production of self-driving vehicles in 2021. Perhaps more of America’s 35 favorite pizza chains will follow Domino’s lead.