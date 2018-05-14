  1. Home
Vintage Domino’s-Branded Rolex Sells for $5,000

By
Editor
The luxe timepiece was given to managers who sold a lot of pie
dominos rolex
jetcityimage / istockphoto / Pitchathorn Chitnelawong / dreamstime

Domino's has been giving employees fancy watches for decades.

A rare Domino’s-branded Rolex Air-King made in 1989 was recently auctioned off by Christie’s for $5,000. The chain still awards fancy timepieces to managers who hit certain sales quotas; to score this particular model nearly 30 years ago a manager would have had to move $30,000 each week for four weeks in a row, according to Yahoo Finance. There’s no knowing how many watches the pizza chain has given out — a Domino's spokesperson says the company doesn't keep track — but apparently it’s a highly sought-after rarity for collectors worldwide. 

“It does add value, as there are lots of collectors — and past employees of the company — who want them,” Bob’s Watches proprietor Paul Altieri told the outlet. “In general, it adds about 10 to 20 percent over a normal non-branded model.”

more pizza stories

Domino’s partnership with Rolex continued over the years, but in the 2000s, designers decided to make a slight tweak to the Swiss trophy. Older watches show the chain’s pizza logo painted on the dial, but newer watches feature a discreet, camouflaged variety on the band. Bob’s Watches has a 2011 version priced at $5,050. For more on the Michigan-based chain that reportedly dethroned Pizza Hut as the largest pizza company in the world, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Domino’s.

The Best Pizza in Every State Gallery
