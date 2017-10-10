Denny’s Is Opening Its First-Ever Restaurant in the UK and People Are Shook

Denny’s Corp. is opening its very first restaurant in the United Kingdom, and one thing seems clear: People are so happy. “America’s Diner” took to social media on September 13 to announce their impending presence across the pond. On Twitter, the new Denny’s UK account wrote: “Hello Twitter #myfirstTweet.”

“Oh my gosh!! Life made,”@ChloeConnett wrote. Similarly, @free2fly exclaimed, “You’ve made my day!!!!”

@samanthawest99 tweeted, “I’ve got a new best friend and his name is the grand slam breakfast. HALLELUJAH,” and @SugarDarling said what probably all Brits are thinking: “AMAGAAAAAAD.”

It has been confirmed that the new restaurant will open just after Christmas in Swansea, South Wales. The chain said in a tweet that it will expand all over the U.K. shortly after. Fans can expect the same exact menu items to carry over from the U.S.

When you find out Denny's is finally coming to the UK! pic.twitter.com/UGlrOq5ULg — Denny's UK (@dennys_dineruk) September 28, 2017

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, Denny’s currently has more than 1,700 restaurants worldwide, with locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Chile, Curaçao, Trinidad and Tobago, and El Salvador.

One of Denny’s most popular dishes is the Grand Slam, which lets customers pick four out of nearly 20 breakfast items. It was introduced in 1977 in Atlanta in honor of Braves player Hank Aaron, who retired from the team that year. You can all this and more in the 9 things you didn’t know about Denny’s.