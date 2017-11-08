Dean & Deluca Pumps the Brakes on Plans to Expand

Dean & Deluca is backing out of leases signed for three different Manhattan locations and one Texas store. The upscale grocery store will not be moving into storefronts in the former Spice Market eatery in the Meatpacking District, in the Trump Organization’s 40 Wall Street, in the Graybar Building at 420 Lexington Ave., or into a planned facility in suburban Dallas.

The high-end grocer, founded in New York but now based in Kansas, is known for selling an assortment of New York classics and luxe goodies like tins of $35 black and white cookies, $350 Siberian caviar, and $55 lobster mac and cheese.

Pace Development Corp., which currently owns the brand, said in a statement that they plan on focusing their efforts on the brand’s existing stores. “The company is investing in the strategic reassessment required to solve legacy issues and the current challenges that are facing brands in the retail sector,” Pace wrote.

