David Chang’s Fuku Will Make its Long Island Debut During PGA’s Northern Trust Golf Tournament

The links at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, Long Island will be a little spicier with the help of renowned Chef David Chang during the PGA's Northern Trust golf tournament from August 22 to 27, as his Fuku will be popping up there to sell fried chicken sandwiches, The Daily Meal can exclusively report.

The tournament is the first round in the PGA's FedEx Cup Playoffs and brings the leading players to compete in the shadows of New York City. David Chang's Momofuku Restaurant Group will join the Taste NY Marketplace, which will be located right on the golf course, to offer's Fuku's spicy fried chicken sandwiches. This announcement adds to the growing list of New York eateries offering their signature bites on the green. More on David Chang 2015 American Chef of the Year: David Chang

“To make The Northern Trust an integral part of New York’s cultural landscape, it is imperative to bring the very best food to the fans onsite,” Julie Tyson, senior vice president of Championship Managements, told The Daily Meal.

With locations in the East Village, Midtown and Wall Street, Fuku’s pop-up spot will be the first time the brand is on Long Island. The Taste NY Marketplace spotlights restaurants that source their ingredients locally, including Fuku’s farm to fork dishes and acclaimed chicken sandwich.

“Adding a culinary icon like David Chang and his Fuku spicy fried chicken sandwich to our lineup onsite shows our commitment to making this tournament a can’t-miss event in the area,” Tyson said.

Among the other eateries that are featured in the Taste NY Marketplace is Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery with their famous cheesecake, corned beef and pastrami sandwiches, Nathan’s Famous with their hotdogs and Marc Forgione’s Lobster Press with the Chili Lobster and hot-pressed lobster sandwich.

“This ain’t Maine, this ain’t Connecticut…This a born and bred New York City Lobster Roll,” Marc Forgione said in a statement. “I’m excited for golfers to try Lobster Press.”

The Tate NY Marketplace will be near the 16th fairway and will also feature local merchants and a lounge open to all fans onsite.