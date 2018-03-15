Toronto-born “Big Rings” rapper Drake was right when he said “What a time to be alive” — because we’re only three months into 2018 and people are giving away ice cream left and right. The beloved frozen dessert comes in all shapes, sizes, and textures — but if soft serve is your type, then get ready to scream for Dairy Queen.

Fans of the fast-food restaurant can pick up a complementary small vanilla cone at any non-mall Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill location on Tuesday, March 20, to celebrate the very first day of spring. This marks the Minnesota-based brand’s fourth annual Free Cone Day.

And you can donate to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals when you pick up your treat. Last year’s event funded nearly $300,000 for the cause.

A post shared by Dairy Queen (@dairyqueen) on Mar 14, 2018 at 12:33pm PDT

"We're excited for our fourth annual Free Cone Day," Dairy Queen spokeswoman Maria Hokanson said in a release. "This day has become a spring tradition and a sign that warmer weather is upon us."

And it’s not just Dairy Queen dishing out treats. Ben & Jerry’s will also give away free hard ice cream at its scoop shops worldwide from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 10. Those participating in the Vermont-based creamery’s Free Cone Day can expect all the usual suspects including Americone Dream, Chunky Monkey, Phish Food, Cherry Garcia, Brownie Batter, and much more.

For the best sweet treats on every other day of the year, take a lick at one of the world’s 35 best ice cream parlors.