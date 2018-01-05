  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Sandwiches
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Sandwiches

Dad Uses Cheesesteak for Scale to Measure Baby’s Growth

By
Editor
And now the kid doesn’t like cheesesteaks anymore
baby
Courtesy of Brad Williams

What do a baby and a cheesesteak have in common? Wrapped up they’re warm and cuddly — but once you unwrap them, you can expect a huge mess. That’s what computer programmer Brad Williams told The Inquirer in Philadelphia, anyway.

more sandwich stories

The 37-year-old’s “Cheesesteak for Scale” blog documents his son Lucas’ growth quite literally using the sandwich for size. What started as a joke turned into a monthly tradition, as shown in extensive photographic evidence on Williams’ site.

“My wife and I ordered takeout when my son was two weeks old and I quickly noticed he was about the same size as my meal,” the observant father told The Daily Meal. “I decided to take a picture and post it on Facebook. Our friends and family thought it was hysterical, so we decided to make it a monthly tradition.”

baby

Courtesy of Brad Williams

baby

Courtesy of Brad Williams


But when Lucas turned 2 years old, the ritual came to a halt because he was actually growing to dislike the Philly staple. Williams says he tried to take a picture of his son with the sandwich for the new milestone, but “he wasn’t having it.”

Video footage of the blonde-haired tot shows him defiantly refusing the cheesesteak, and ultimately chucking it on the floor.

“Hopefully I haven’t scarred the kid for life,” Williams continued. “We’ll see how it goes when he turns three.”

While a cheesesteak is typically inexpensive grub, we recommend against using the $120 version from Barclay Prime steakhouse as a tape measure. It’s built with Japanese wagyu New York strip and rib-eye, caramelized onion, shaved truffle, and big chunks of foie gras topped with a truffle-flecked Mornay sauce, and served with a split of Perrier-Jouët.

If you have expensive taste (or want to eat vicariously through those with bountiful wallets), here are the world’s most expensive burgers, cheesesteaks, and other “cheap” dishes.

Click for slideshow
The 15 Best Sandwiches in America slideshow
Related Links
11 Healthiest and Unhealthiest Foods for Your Baby SlideshowThis College Student Tried to Eat 100 McChicken Sandwiches in 24 Hours20 Life-Changing Sandwiches You've Never Heard OfThe 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia
Tags
news
baby
cheesesteak
Philadelphia