What do a baby and a cheesesteak have in common? Wrapped up they’re warm and cuddly — but once you unwrap them, you can expect a huge mess. That’s what computer programmer Brad Williams told The Inquirer in Philadelphia, anyway.

The 37-year-old’s “Cheesesteak for Scale” blog documents his son Lucas’ growth quite literally using the sandwich for size. What started as a joke turned into a monthly tradition, as shown in extensive photographic evidence on Williams’ site.

“My wife and I ordered takeout when my son was two weeks old and I quickly noticed he was about the same size as my meal,” the observant father told The Daily Meal. “I decided to take a picture and post it on Facebook. Our friends and family thought it was hysterical, so we decided to make it a monthly tradition.”







Courtesy of Brad Williams



Courtesy of Brad Williams



But when Lucas turned 2 years old, the ritual came to a halt because he was actually growing to dislike the Philly staple. Williams says he tried to take a picture of his son with the sandwich for the new milestone, but “he wasn’t having it.”

Video footage of the blonde-haired tot shows him defiantly refusing the cheesesteak, and ultimately chucking it on the floor.

“Hopefully I haven’t scarred the kid for life,” Williams continued. “We’ll see how it goes when he turns three.”

While a cheesesteak is typically inexpensive grub, we recommend against using the $120 version from Barclay Prime steakhouse as a tape measure. It’s built with Japanese wagyu New York strip and rib-eye, caramelized onion, shaved truffle, and big chunks of foie gras topped with a truffle-flecked Mornay sauce, and served with a split of Perrier-Jouët.

