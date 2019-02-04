The Crack Shack Opens in Pasadena

All-day dining venue The Crack Shack, from founder Michael Rosen and Top Chef winner Richard Blais, has opened in Old Town Pasadena.

Focusing on elevated fried chicken dishes, the new 6, 020 square foot eatery features an open concept with custom reclaimed wood and metal furniture, skylights, Rose Bowl inspired art and features the original sign for the old Firehouse Recording Studio that once occupied the location.

Diners can choose from 5 and 10 piece plates of fried chicken, half or whole bone in fried chicken, fried chicken oysters, house made biscuits with miso-maple butter, deviled eggs with French toast crumble and candied bacon, Mexican Poutine, chicken thigh pastrami sandwich, a Senor Croque with fried chicken and runny egg and the Firebird with spicy fried chicken thigh and ranch dressing. The menu also features lighter fare including a variety of power bowls; a papaya, coconut, mango and jicama slaw and a vegetable, hummus and quinoa dish.

Drinks include milkshakes, a variety of Stubborn brand sodas and a craft beverage program featuring signature cocktails.

The Pasadena location is the brand’s fifth location with other restaurants throughout California in San Diego, Costa Mesa and Century City.

Located at 30 W. Green Street, The Crack Shack is open from 10:30 am to 10 pm.