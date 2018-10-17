For many, the holiday season is not complete without a big slice of homemade pumpkin pie, topped with a generous dollop of whipped cream. With crumbly pastry and a delicately spiced pumpkin custard filling, what’s not to love? There are so many great pumpkin pie recipes and variations, but for some savvy shoppers, homemade pumpkin pie is no longer on the docket.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Costco’s $5.99 Pumpkin Pie Gallery

Costco shoppers are a devoted group of people and they swear by many Costco products. The $4.99 rotisserie chicken is just one of the iconic items that have shoppers flocking to stores. Like the chain’s famous chicken, Costco’s pumpkin pie also has a devoted fan base. There’s even an unofficial Facebook page and Twitter account where fans talk about how much they love the pies and announce when they spot the first pies of the season!

These pies are huge and affordable, and it really is no surprise that people love them as much as they do. But how much goes into the production of these oh-so-special pies? Read on to find out 15 things you didn’t know about Costco’s $5.99 pumpkin pie!