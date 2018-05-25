Chuck E. Cheese's Will Now Deliver Pizza to Your Home

Game on! For most of us, Chuck E. Cheese’s has always been about the arcade games and that iconic animatronic animal band, though that’s being phased out. But no trip to this childhood wonderland would be complete without the pizza. Now you no longer have to go to a restaurant and deal with screaming kids to get a hot slice of Chuck E. Cheese’s cheesy pizza. The chain has added home delivery through established delivery services Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash, depending on diners’ locations.

“We know families love our fresh, never frozen pizza as much as our games,” Ashley Zickefoose, chief marketing and concept officer at CEC Entertainment Inc., said in a statement. In addition to the pizza, home-delivery diners can also order other items off the menu.

Although the chain won’t deliver a Ms. Pac-Man machine and a fistful of prize tickets along with the pizza, there are playtime perks. Every delivery order will come with a character plush toy or a free goody bag filled with puzzles, games, and toys, while supplies last.

To see if you’re in the party zone, go to each of the three delivery service websites, enter your address, and then search on Chuck E. Cheese’s. (Hint: It helps if you live close to one of Chuck E.’s eateries.)

Adding delivery seems like a bit of a mysterious move, because Chuck E. Cheese’s is more about the experience than the food. But there must be plenty of cheesy food fans out there, as delivery service was tested successfully at the end of 2017 in Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and San Francisco before this national expansion.

Looking at the menu, Chuck E. Cheese’s might be a solid birthday party caterer. In addition to pizza, the chain offers get-together-friendly foods such as chicken wings, sampler platters, sub sandwiches, and cheesy bread. The chain has a crazy history that dates back to its 1977 creation by the co-founder of Atari. And if you didn’t know that, you may not know these other fun facts about this favorite play place and eatery