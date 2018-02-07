Sports Illustrated swimsuit star and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen recently appeared on an episode of Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live, during which host Andy Cohen prompted the model about whether or not she has ever made an unsatisfactory meal for a celebrity friend.

“I made a cheesecake for Kanye. It was very bad and he um… John, if you will,” the Lip Sync Battle co-host said, looking over to her husband, performer John Legend, who took control of the conversation from here.

“The thing is it wasn’t bad. But it wasn’t what it was supposed to be,” the 39-year-old said with caution. “But it actually tasted good, but Kanye was like ‘This is kind of flan-ish.’ So the consistency came out in an unintended way, but it was actually still good, but it was kind of flan-ish.”

It’s unlikely Mr. West was trying to be “Heartless,” but apparently the comment made an impression on Teigen, because she hasn’t made the recipe since. Perhaps the Louis Vuitton Don can grab a slice from one of the 20 best bakeries in America instead.