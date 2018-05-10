Ahead of her latest cookbook release for Cravings 2 in September, Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen is partnering with Blue Apron to bring six of her very own recipes into the homes of meal kit subscribers. From June 4 through the week of July 9, Blue Apron customers will receive a selection of the 32-year-old model’s favorite home-cooked meals from her New York Times bestseller Cravings — plus one from its sequel.

“It’s no surprise to anyone that I love cooking at home. I’m constantly experimenting with new recipes and sharing both my hits, and my misses!” Teigen said in a release. “I am excited to partner with Blue Apron to share some of my favorite recipes directly with my fans, followers, and home cooks, making it easy and convenient for them to cook with me in their home kitchens.”



Courtesy of Blue Apron



The six limited-edition recipes on the menu for this collaboration include: garlic and soy-glazed shrimp with charred broccoli and hot green pepper sauce; sesame chicken noodles with bok choy; Chinese chicken salad with crispy wontons; chicken lettuce cups with sweet peppers, mushrooms, and jasmine rice; chipotle-lime chicken fajitas with mushrooms, Monterey jack, and crema; and pork bánh mì sandwiches with pickled cucumbers and carrots. These recipes are exclusive to Blue Apron customers only, and can be ordered for the week of June 4 starting now.

