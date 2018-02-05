Hummus Prices Rise in UK Due to Chickpea Shortage

A global shortage of chickpeas has caused hummus prices to sky rocket in the U.K. The Independent reports that British website The Grocer (accessible behind paywall) discovered that the price of hummus has shot up by 29 percent over the past year.

“Chickpea prices increased during 2017 and remain high,” Tasneem Backhouse, joint managing director at EHL Ingredients, told The Grocer. “Demand is strong from every market and currently there isn’t enough supply to go around. This is driven by poor crops in some of the main producing origin nations over the past 12 months.”

On average, hummus is being sold in U.K. supermarkets for £1.47, whereas last year it was being sold for £1.14. U.K. hummus brand Me Too! reported to the trade magazine that their different sized containers of hummus have gone up by 12 pence and 19 pence respectively.

“It's a particularly cynical move by retailers and it's a shame for people who are trying to be a bit more health conscious,” Pam Gilmour of the blog Glasgow Food Geek told the Daily Mail.

Brits on Twitter are freaking out over the news that hummus prices are going up because chickpeas are running out.

Just when I thought things couldn't get any worse, I'm hearing news of a #hummus shortage!#CrisisAlert pic.twitter.com/7Pfm1066d3 — Peter Barron (@_peterbarron) February 3, 2018

Apparently there is a shortage of chickpeas and hence hummus might become expensive @getsnigdha are u listening? 😩 — SarcasticShehzaadi (@SarkarMania) February 5, 2018

I eat hummus like there’s a chickpea shortage OH WAIT A SECOND THERE IS. — Liv Macarte (@LivMacarte) February 4, 2018

Alexa tells me there is a global shortage of hummus. These are indeed end times. — James Hutchinson (@jash147) January 31, 2018

Thankfully, news of the chickpea shortage comes at the close of Veganuary. Hopefully while people give those hummus veggie wraps a rest and start eating meat again, there will be less demand for our favorite Middle Eastern dip and more time for tasty chickpeas to grow.

Looking for something to cover those pita chips with to replace your after-work hummus craving (at least until the shortage is over)? Check out these 21 irresistible dips.