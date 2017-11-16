Calling all detectives near and far: Chick-fil-A needs your help. On November 5, someone stole a catering van from the restaurant’s parking lot on Cherokee Place in Cartersville, Georgia, around 9:45 p.m. The fried chicken-loving sleuth who brings this thief to justice will be rewarded with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Security footage of the suspect has been uploaded to the franchise’s Facebook in a post detailing events from the crime scene. There is also an image of the stolen Chick-fil-A-branded white van, which was later found crashed into a parked car in a residential driveway just over 12 miles away.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s with long brown hair. He was dressed in a camo-patterned shirt and blue jeans at the time of the heist, according to The Daily Tribune. Chick-fil-A asks anyone with knowledge regarding this incident to call 770-401-1239 or the City of Cartersville Police Department. All information will remain anonymous.

