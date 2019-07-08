Chick-fil-A isn’t having any problems getting people to “eat mor chikin” these days. The fast food chain is quickly growing and may be coming for McDonald’s crown. But just in case you aren’t yet convinced about the merits of a chicken sandwich, you can get free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, July 9. But you have to make some big moooooves first.

July 9 marks Chick-fil-A’s annual Cow Appreciation Day. This annual promotion allows fried chicken fans to get a free entree at one of the 2,400 Chick-fil-A locations nationwide. So how do you get free Chick-fil-A? According to the event’s page, it’s easy. You just dress up like a cow, wear said cow attire to your nearest Chick-fil-A and get free food.

The deal is redeemable for some of Chick-fil-A’s most beloved entrees, including the chicken sandwich, chicken nuggets and the breakfast chicken biscuit. You’ll have to buy your own waffle fries and soda, however, and entree salads are not a part of the promotion. Children wearing cow clothing will receive a free kids meal.

The Cow Appreciation Day promotion will run on July 9 from restaurant opening to 7 p.m., so be sure that you don’t plan for a late dinner this Tuesday. The promotion is also only available in store and not via Chick-fil-A’s mobile app.

One thing you may not know about Chick-fil-A is that Cow Appreciation Day is the chain’s biggest promotion and has been running for 15 years. The chain claims that 1.95 million people participated in the event in 2018. The massive popularity of this promo should be no surprise to fans of fried chicken sandwiches or fast food. Chick-fil-A’s sandwiches and fries are among the most popular fast food menu items of all time.