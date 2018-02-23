Chef Pati Jinich to Keynote 11th Annual Women in Gastronomy Symposium Hosted by Les Dames d’Escoffier DC

If you are interested in preparing food, writing about it, photographing it, selling it or simply savoring it, you should plan on attending Les Dames d’Escoffier DC’s Eleventh Salute to Women in Gastronomy Symposium. This event will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 8:30 AM to 5:45 PM and if you register now you can still get the Early Bird rate, which expires on February 28.

The keynote speaker for the day will be Pati Jinich, beloved local celebrity chef and star of the favorite PBS cooking show Pati’s Mexican Table. The day of food and fun begins with a keynote talk by Pati that will highlight her journey from political analyst to acclaimed culinary TV personality and Mexican food maven.

Guests can also enjoy cookbooks and authors, a culinary EXPO that showcases new products and restaurant samples, a tapas y tequilas finale, a festival of desserts, and much more. Registration includes parking plus a continental breakfast and lunch.

Spend a day immersed in all things food, fun, and take part in one or more of the symposium’s programs. There will be 50 speakers participating in 16 different sessions that comprise food demos and tastings, expert panel presentations, and hands-on cooking classes.

If you dream about a career in food, this is your chance to meet dozens of successful women in the field who are members of Les Dames d'Escoffier DC. The DC Chapter is a non-profit 501(c) (3) invitational organization of women leaders in the food, beverage, hospitality, and related industries who use their talents and influence for community outreach and through grants, mentoring, scholarship and educational programs, to help support women to succeed in these industries.

Les Dames DC is part of the larger organization, Les Dames d’Escoffier International, which is the premier organization of influential professional women who are committed to the advancement of education and philanthropy in food, beverage, and hospitality for the good of the global community. The by-invitation membership, composed of over 2,300 members in 40 chapters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico, is highly diversified and reflects the multifaceted fields of contemporary gastronomy and hospitality.

Details

Saturday, March 10, 2018

8:30 AM to 5:45 PM

The Universities at Shady Grove

Building II

9630 Gudelsky Drive

Rockville, Maryland 20850

Tickets include parking, continental breakfast, and lunch

Early Bird General Admission: $135 per person (must register by February 28 to receive Early Bird Discount)

General Admission: $145 per person

Student Admission: $70 per person (valid current student ID must be presented day of event)

To learn more and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-food-11th-salute-to-women-in-gastronomy-tickets-41882030280.

Follow Les Dames DC: facebook.com/lesdamesdc twitter.com/lesdamesdc instagram/lesdamesdc

