Cesc Fabregas Finally Admits to Throwing That Slice of Pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson

Back in 2004, Manchester United ended Arsenal Football Club’s 49-game unbeaten streak. After the game, a mystery Arsenal player threw a piece of pizza at United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Thirteen years later, the pie-hurler’s identity has finally been revealed.

In an episode of British sports-comedy gameshow A League of Their Own, host James Corden questioned current Chelsea footballer Cesc Fabregas about the pizza assault, which occurred during the athlete’s time on Arsenal’s roster.

“Key witness Martin Keown, when questioned, revealed this: ‘From what I understand, it was a Spanish fella with great technique. Even when it came to the pizza he had great technique. He threw it like a Frisbee,’” Corden said. “Were you the culprit who threw the pizza?”

The lights dimmed low and high-intensity music played in the background before Fabregas ultimately stood up and passionately screamed, “Yes!”

The moment is now trending on Twitter, and most users find it quite hilarious. One fan even created a little poem: “He passes with his left foot / He passes with his right / He lobbed margherita at Fergie in a pizza fight.”

Another fan proclaimed his admiration by writing, “What. A. Man. Look at how proud he is. Can never hate him to be honest.”

Others thought the athlete’s behavior was downright disrespectful. “I’m not even saying this cos [sic] I immensely dislike the guy, but what is funny about throwing a pizza slice at the greatest manager of all time?” @I_am_F asked.

“Arsenal fans who worship Cesc Fabregas are not proper fans. It’s embarrassing. Completely mugged the club off and you’re loving it,” tweeted @_The12thMan.

At least the cat — er, pizza — is finally out of the bag.