Carl’s Jr. and sister company Hardee’s have just announced a limited-edition lineup of new Charbroiled Sliders. The nationwide release is a first for the brands, which are the only fast food chains selling sliders in three different sizes.

The new miniature cheeseburgers come in a single size for $1, double for $1.50, and triple for $2. They’re each built with a charbroiled slider-sized beef patty, American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle, and diced onion served on a small-scale bun.

From now until April 24, the brand new menu item will also be available as a meal option in $5 All Star Meals, featuring two Double Sliders, French fries, a 20-ounce drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Fans can also get their fix during “Happy Hour” for $1 per Double Slider from 2 to 5 p.m. daily.



Courtesy of Carl's Jr.



Prior to Super Bowl LLI, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s made a joint-commercial to market the new products, but according to a release, the team overseeing ads for the event wouldn’t let them purchase a 3-second spot. So, here it is:

