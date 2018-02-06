sliders
Courtesy of Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. and Hardee's New Triple Charbroiled Sliders Are So Cheap It Hurts

By
Editor
See the unaired Super Bowl commercial

Carl’s Jr. and sister company Hardee’s have just announced a limited-edition lineup of new Charbroiled Sliders. The nationwide release is a first for the brands, which are the only fast food chains selling sliders in three different sizes.

The new miniature cheeseburgers come in a single size for $1, double for $1.50, and triple for $2. They’re each built with a charbroiled slider-sized beef patty, American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickle, and diced onion served on a small-scale bun.

From now until April 24, the brand new menu item will also be available as a meal option in $5 All Star Meals, featuring two Double Sliders, French fries, a 20-ounce drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Fans can also get their fix during “Happy Hour” for $1 per Double Slider from 2 to 5 p.m. daily.

sliders

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.


Prior to Super Bowl LLI, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s made a joint-commercial to market the new products, but according to a release, the team overseeing ads for the event wouldn’t let them purchase a 3-second spot. So, here it is:

For more on Carl’s Jr. — which just opened its first location in Manhattan — and Hardee’s, check out these 10 things you didn’t know about the fast-food chains.

