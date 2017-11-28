If you’ve perused Target’s board game aisle recently, you may have come across “Prongles,” an elongated cardboard canister of stackable potato chips that share a striking resemblance to Pringles. But they’re actually repurposed cans from Australia’s The Good Crisp Company that have been relabeled and distributed by the makers of the lewd party game Cards Against Humanity.

“It all started with a dream and a love of the crunch. That’s why we’ve retired our popular comedy card game — Cards Against Humanity — to pursue our real passion: dominating the global snack food industry with a revolutionary potato chip,” Prongles said in a statement. “Our motto reflects our commitment to bold flavors and bold thinking: Once you pop, THAT’S GREAT!”

Prongles are currently available for $3 in two flavors: salt and potato, and onions and cream. Prongles says it “believes in the power of Democracy,” so on its website, fans can vote for the next Prongles flavor: tacos and burritos, whole fish (which is winning by a landslide), and America.

The brand’s mascot is a skateboarding, surfing Pumbaa-looking pig named Brayden.

“Wild hogs are one of the only animals that will eat potatoes. Brayden loves extreme sports and lives life at one speed: WHOLE HOG,” Prongles said. “He also loves to cool down with a can of Prongles while hanging out with his best friend, Justin Bieber.”

Brayden here, the Prongles hog! Be sure to check out our dope press release! https://t.co/LXIyVoXuQp



- Brayden pic.twitter.com/FFvXWVP888 — Prongles (@PronglesChips) November 24, 2017

A carousel of taglines on the company’s site reads: “Make America CRUNCH again”; “Prongles is proud to support prostate cancer”; and “Don’t eat my Prongles, b----.”

Although the company says they’ve quit the board game business, we’re hoping it’s just a joke. Cards Against Humanity, which is known for dark humor, increased prices for the game by $5 on Black Friday and recently even purchased land on the U.S.-Mexican border in an effort to slow the construction of President Trump’s long-promised wall. Forty-five is more of a Lay’s guy anyway. Find this and more in the complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods.