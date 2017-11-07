Candy-Dispensing Drone Crashes Into Crowd Injuring 6

A drone meant to shower the crowd at the robotics showcase at Ogaki Park in Gifu prefecture with candy crashed into the event, injuring six attendees.

Numerous bystanders captured video of the drone falling from the sky and posted clips to social media.

As it hung above the crowd, tossing out candy, the drone spun around and lost control before plummeting into the audience. The injured onlookers reportedly sustained cuts to their foreheads and shoulders.

Two adults, four kids lightly injured after drone crashes at robot festival in Ogaki — Thoton and the News (@Thoton) November 4, 2017

According to Twitter user Thoton and the News, two of the injured were adults and four were children. Here’s hoping that this drone design gets all the kinks worked out before it operates near people again, and that it’s absolutely perfect before it enters any high-tech restaurants.