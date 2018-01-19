4 Farm-to-Table Restaurants to Try During California Restaurant Month

January is the celebration of all things California dining during the statewide restaurant month. Although the month is more than half over, there's still time to experience special prix fixe menus and creative specials. Here are some of the best farm-to-table restaurants you need to try before the month is over (or, if you miss the Restaurant Month specials, on your next visit to northern or central California anyway).

South Gate Brewing Company (Oakhurst, CA)

This happening spot is busy almost every night of the week. The farm-to-fork menu covers every type of diet from vegetarian to omnivore. When ordering, I always go for the daily special, which in my case was the risotto and scallop dish. The umami flavors gave my taste buds an explosion of rich and earthy tones. This restaurant is perfect if you want to just get a classic burger and fries, or if you want to try something a little different with their ever-changing specials. Get 10 percent off a featured dish during the restaurant week promotion.

Gather (Berkeley, CA)

Feeling very Michael Pollan? Gather is the perfect spot to cure your omnivore's dilemma with some of the freshet food in the Bay Area. The menu ranges from wood-fired pizzas to vegetable-forward dishes, all presented beautifully. Each item on the menu can be traced back to a specific farm or purveyor. The meat is butchered in-house and comes from local ranchers. Vegans and carnivores alike can gather for a meal and feel good about eating it. During restaurant week, visit for a $35 prix fixe dinner menu.

BellaVista Cucina Italiana (Stockton, CA)

For fresh Italian food, BellaVista hits the spot. This isn’t exclusively a carb-heavy pasta restaurant. Instead find a plethora of vegetable-focused dishes, including several seasonally changing salads and vegetarian pasta options. Another bonus? They have gluten-free options for those who want an authentic Italian experience but need to steer clear of wheat products. There’s no better time to taste this stunner than during its $12 lunch or $25 dinner specials.

Market Tavern (Stockton, CA)

The Market Tavern is a one-stop dining experience that will appease everyone. The menu includes vegan, vegetarian, and meat options, ranging from burgers to flatbreads to a side dish of Thai Brussels sprouts. There is also a market where you can grab on-the-go dishes for busy weeknights when you don’t feel like cooking. Swing by for dinner for a $35 three-course dinner.

Find the rest of our California favorites on our best-of-the-state roundup.