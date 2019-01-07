There are at least two things in life that we know are great: popcorn and Oreos. But what if the two were mixed together? Oreo-flavored popcorn has long been smash hit, but buttered popcorn-flavored Oreos? It sounds like some sort of prank, but it’s not. The new flavor is reportedly coming to store shelves soon.

Though Oreo has yet to confirm the new flavor, one trusted food Instagrammer claims it’s true and says they even had the chance to try it already. On January 4, @junkfoodaisle wrote, “Weird but true: I got to try one of these last month without being told what flavor it was, and I would have put all my money on it being ‘Pineapple’ after just licking the crème. Eating it in its natural sandwich cookie state though and it becomes everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!).”

As expected, the internet doesn’t quite know how to feel about this new sweet and salty take on their beloved cookie. Take for example @Mellemo, who expertly quotes Ariana Grande with a “Thank u, next.”

“What’s next? Harry Potter jelly bean flavored Oreos?” @oldschoolrockst asked.

“Interesting I like both of these items not sure together at the same time lol,” @westcoast2121 said.

“Dear Oreo

One question and that is why

Why popcorn flavoured cookie

Like the frosting is gonna be butter popcorn flavoured no offence but why just why,” @pennardfan89 asked.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Oreo for comment, and has yet to hear back. To be honest though, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for the confectioner to bring this unexpected flavor to fruition, considering all of the other crazy Oreo flavors we’ve seen in the past.