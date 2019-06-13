Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” returns to the small screen on July 4, and to celebrate, Burger King is serving hamburgers… upside down? The Upside Down Whopper pays homage to the show’s alternate dimension, where the Mind Flayer and Demogorgons were born.

America’s 10 Best Burgers for Under $10

There’s nothing scary about this sandwich, though. It’s an original Whopper — a quarter-pound beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a sesame seed bun — placed topsy-turvy in a “Stranger Things”-branded box.



Courtesy of Burger King

The Upside Down Whopper will be available starting June 21 while supplies last. Fans can find the limited-edition sandwich at select locations in Miami, Florida; Houston and Dallas, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; and New York, New York.

To stay on theme with “Stranger Things,” the Upside Down Whopper will be available at 11 restaurants only. Eleven is the name of the waffle-obsessed, psychokinetic main character portrayed by English actress Millie Bobby Brown. Below are the addresses of participating outposts, which will also be handing out special T-shirts, crowns, ketchup packets and pins.

10494 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, Florida, 33065

25560 Kingsland Boulevard, Katy, Texas, 77494

128 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts, 02108

415 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, Georgia, 30263

2400 Caster Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19134

2009 Coit Road, Plano, Texas, 75075

2840 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60647

35 Powell Street, San Francisco, California, 94012

4918 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90027

327 West 42nd Street, New York, New York, 10036

1437 West Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21230

“Stranger Things” fans elsewhere can scan any soft drink using the Burger King app for a chance to win swag, food, cash, plane tickets, a car and more.

There’s also a “Hopper Meal” — named after David Harbour’s character Jim Hopper — which comes with a regular Whopper, small fries and a small drink. The Hopper Meal costs $5 when ordered through DoorDash. Use the code “STRANGER” for $0 delivery fees on orders of $10 or more now through June 20 (you’ll also get insider access to “Stranger Things” content before the new season’s premiere) and code “HOPPER” June 21 through July 7. Your burger will arrive right side up, but any burger could be an upside-down burger if you just turn it around — even the best one in your state.