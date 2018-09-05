People following the Whole30 “lifestyle program” can get diet-approved meal kits delivered right to their doorsteps during September courtesy of Blue Apron. From September 3 through the end of the month, Blue Apron customers will be offered three Whole30-approved recipes each week.

Here’s how Whole30 works: For 30 days, you eat limited portions of meat, seafood, and eggs; a lot of vegetables; some fruit; a good amount of natural fats; and herbs, spices, and seasonings. You can’t have real or artificial sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, carrageenan, MSG, sulfites, or baked goods, junk foods, or treats with ingredients that aren’t “approved.”

Take a look at what’s on the menu:



Courtesy of Blue Apron Mediterranean salmon with sautéed kale and zucchini.



Courtesy of Blue Apron Pork-fried cauliflower rice with cabbage and sweet peppers.



Week of September 3

Mediterranean salmon with sautéed kale and zucchini, crispy chicken tenders and mashed potatoes with butter lettuce salad and ranch dressing, and fried cauliflower “rice” with pork, cabbage and sweet peppers.

Week of September 10

Spice-crusted salmon and carrot fries with avocado-kale salad and chipotle dipping sauce, beef and vegetable stir-fry with cauliflower rice, and dukkah-crusted pork roast with roasted cauliflower and tahini dressing.

Week of September 17

Cajun tilapia with cauliflower dirty rice, steak frites with butter lettuce salad, and chicken piccata with roasted broccoli and mashed potatoes.

Week of September 24

Garlic shrimp and Spanish potatoes with peppers and onions, one-pan coconut chicken curry and sweet potatoes and bok choy, and ground pork lettuce cups with cauliflower rice.

Since its conception in 2009, Whole30 has become one of the most popular diets, although in recent years it was ranked the worst for weight loss and sustainability. On the other hand, the program’s proponents are adamant that the objective isn’t solely weight loss — although followers very well could shed a few pounds — but rather to let your body heal from any aches, pains, or miscellaneous issues that are linked to certain food groups. Either way, it’s likely more productive than these old-school diet fads your parents probably tried.