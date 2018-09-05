blue apron whole30
Courtesy of Blue Apron
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Blue Apron Launches Whole30-Approved Recipes for September

By
Editor
Customers will get three diet-friendly recipes each week

People following the Whole30 “lifestyle program” can get diet-approved meal kits delivered right to their doorsteps during September courtesy of Blue Apron. From September 3 through the end of the month, Blue Apron customers will be offered three Whole30-approved recipes each week.

Forgot Milk? 10 Ways to Get Same-Day Groceries Delivered

Here’s how Whole30 works: For 30 days, you eat limited portions of meat, seafood, and eggs; a lot of vegetables; some fruit; a good amount of natural fats; and herbs, spices, and seasonings. You can’t have real or artificial sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy, carrageenan, MSG, sulfites, or baked goods, junk foods, or treats with ingredients that aren’t “approved.”

Take a look at what’s on the menu:

blue apron whole30

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Mediterranean salmon with sautéed kale and zucchini.

blue apron whole30

Courtesy of Blue Apron

Pork-fried cauliflower rice with cabbage and sweet peppers.


Week of September 3
Mediterranean salmon with sautéed kale and zucchini, crispy chicken tenders and mashed potatoes with butter lettuce salad and ranch dressing, and fried cauliflower “rice” with pork, cabbage and sweet peppers.

Week of September 10
Spice-crusted salmon and carrot fries with avocado-kale salad and chipotle dipping sauce, beef and vegetable stir-fry with cauliflower rice, and dukkah-crusted pork roast with roasted cauliflower and tahini dressing.

Week of September 17
Cajun tilapia with cauliflower dirty rice, steak frites with butter lettuce salad, and chicken piccata with roasted broccoli and mashed potatoes.

Week of September 24
Garlic shrimp and Spanish potatoes with peppers and onions, one-pan coconut chicken curry and sweet potatoes and bok choy, and ground pork lettuce cups with cauliflower rice.

Since its conception in 2009, Whole30 has become one of the most popular diets, although in recent years it was ranked the worst for weight loss and sustainability. On the other hand, the program’s proponents are adamant that the objective isn’t solely weight loss — although followers very well could shed a few pounds — but rather to let your body heal from any aches, pains, or miscellaneous issues that are linked to certain food groups. Either way, it’s likely more productive than these old-school diet fads your parents probably tried.

Click for slideshow
The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America Ranking
Related Links
These Are the Foods Neurologists Eat for Brain Health GalleryEvery Question You've Ever Had About Carbs, Answered SlideshowYou Won’t Believe How Much Sugar Is in These ‘Healthy’ Drinks GalleryMeet the Clean 15: The Fruits and Vegetables Least Likely to Poison You Slideshow
Tags
news
Blue Apron
whole30
diet
meal kit
delivery

Around the Web