Black Tap Burger is Bringing Their Outrageous Milkshakes to Disneyland

New York’s Black Tap will be opening its first California location in a place you might not expect. No, it’s not The Grove. The burger and shake shop, known best for their outlandish candy-topped shakes, will be opening its doors in the Disneyland Resort right in the Downtown Disney District next year.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the location will be across the street from Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar and will feature indoor and outdoor seating with a “casual atmosphere reminiscent of a classic American luncheonette, but with a distinctly New York vibe.”

The menu at Black Tap’s “happiest place on Earth” location will feature their usual bevy of burgers, wings, and outrageous milkshakes including their Cotton Candy Shake and their Bam Bam Shake- which is a Fruity Pebbles shake with topped with a Nerds Rope and a strawberry Pop-Tart. You can see why we think Black Tap’s shakes are some of the world’s freakiest milkshakes, here.