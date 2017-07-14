Bill Boggs Corner Table: Joe Amiel's Bay Pointe Inn, Highlands, New Jersey: Waterfront Dining Perfection

Every once in a while, when we are very lucky, the right restaurant, with the right owner, opens in the right place, at the right time, and delivers exactly the right food.
So it is, with the brand new, spectacular, Joe Amiel's Bay Pointe Inn, located at the Sandy Hook Bay Marina in the historic and picturesque town of Highlands, New Jersey.
The story starts with Joe's commitment to seafood, using only wild-caught fresh fish, never farmed. He embraces the notion of a waterfront seafood restaurant that has the all-American concept of showcasing recipes that reflect coastal areas of the country, like Florida snapper, Pacific Northwest salmon, Maryland crab cakes, Maine steamers, and spicy Louisiana shrimp. When he heads inland, its Amish Country roast chicken, grilled Colorado lamb chops, and Prime aged center cut New York sirloin. Joe's particularly proud of his specially-supplied and aged steaks and the vintage 1600 degree broiler that prepares them.
"You can go to a steakhouse and usually get a great piece of fish," Amiel told me, “but seafood restaurants rarely have steakhouse-quality meat and preparations. We do. We've got the best beef you can buy, and all of the skillet steaks are broiled and finished in the pan.”
Soft shell Crabs? They're terrific. coconut shrimp, exactly what you want. From the raw bar, the fresh jumbo lump crabmeat cocktail is a hefty five-ounce portion; and the Captain's Shellfish Assortment of jumbo shrimp, Maine crab claws, iced oysters, and clams is a great value at $18.00 per person. I've seen lesser versions of the same concept in Manhattan for twice the price. Of course, there are Maine and Canadian live lobsters, lobster tails Francaise, surf and turf platters, a broiled fisherman's platter, and a fried seafood combination platter that's prepared with a particularly deft touch.
There's a vast drink menu featuring eight different kinds of martinis, specialty drinks that include a classic Pimms Cup, and the Sandy Hook Sour, which is Wild Turkey, honey, fresh lemon juice, and bitters. There are six frozen drinks that make for the perfect outdoor cocktails to sip outside at the beautiful Captain's Bar which offers its own entertainment and abuts the marina. So, yes, it's possible to "dock and dine," because there are fifteen boat slips next to the restaurant.
The Bay Pointe Inn offers excellent food, spectacular indoor and outdoor atmosphere, and gracious hospitality. And by the way, if you're a New Yorker, The Sea Streak ferry from Manhattan stops at Highlands, just a short walk from the restaurant.
Bay Pointe Inn, One Willow Street, Highlands, N.J. Phone: 732-629-8000.
