You Can Brunch at Barnes & Noble

When deciding on where to brunch, you probably wouldn’t expect to settle on mimosas at a bookstore. But just in time for Mother’s Day, Barnes & Noble is offering a three-course meal at all five of its concept locations. The New York-based retailer — known for selling novels, magazines, music, and toys — launched three official full-service restaurants in 2016 and added two more in 2017.

Barnes & Noble Kitchen is an upscale casual American eatery, as described on the company’s website. While the “upscale” descriptor may deter those who lean more toward casual cuisine, entrée items range from just $12 to $22. There’s even a tiny children’s menu and lots of boozy beverages (craft beer, premium wine, and bubbles). You can see the menu here.

The three-course Mother’s Day meal costs $35 per person and includes one non-alcoholic beverage. For the first course, Mom can choose hummus, guacamole, or Caesar salad. Second course options include braised short ribs with risotto milanese, pasta jardinière, brick-cooked chicken, or plancha-cooked salmon. And for dessert: butterscotch pot de crème, blackberry mousse napoleon, or lemon custard with fresh berries. Diners can make reservations online now through OpenTable.



Courtesy of Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble Kitchen in Ashburn, Virginia.



Barnes & Noble operates over 633 retail stores across the U.S., but Barnes & Noble Kitchen only currently exist in five locations: Ashburn, Virginia; Eastchester, New York; Edina, Minnesota; Folsom, California; and Plano, Texas. Each concept bookstore offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. If you aren’t near any of these locations or you just don’t want to eat between the sci-fi section and the bodice rippers, take your mama to one of America’s 25 most extravagant brunches instead!