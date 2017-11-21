Justin and Jordan Garton are planning on naming their daughter after a restaurant that continues to hold a special place in both their hearts. Although the baby girl is not due until December 6, the couple plan on naming their daughter Olivia Garton after Olive Garden, the restaurant where they have shared numerous dates over the course of their relationship and even purchased Pasta Passes when they were in a financial tight spot to dine at their favorite chain restaurant almost every day.

The voice actor announced his decision with his wife via a tweet and included a photo of an incredibly sweet-looking onesie on Twitter.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

“We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden, now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton,” Justin tweeted of the baby name. Although Jordan and Justin briefly considered the name Olive for their daughter, they stuck with the subtler Olivia, as it honors Jordan’s Italian heritage and still provides a heavy wink at the casual Italian chain’s name

Hopefully the parents will take little Olivia to dine at Olive Garden when she is old enough so she can enjoy her parent’s favorite pastas. Jordan reportedly loves the Ravioli di Portobello while Justin always gets the Braised Beef and Tortellini at their daughter’s namesake, which also happens to be one of America’s 14 best Italian restaurant chains.