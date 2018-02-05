Celebrity cookbook author Ayesha Curry is expecting her third child with hubby and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The 28-year-old announced her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on February 2. She posed for two pictures in front of a hedge wearing stylish linen pants and a T-shirt printed “PREGGERS.”

The caption reads: “Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3.”

Stephen also posted on social media in tribute to his beloved mom-to-be. A short video shows Ayesha in the same T-shirt dancing with their two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.

“Baby #3 mood right here! Thankful for @ayeshacurry every single day for being the heartbeat and spirit behind our family. (Baby emoji) better be ready for the R&R show,” he captioned the post.

The internet is undeniably overjoyed with the news.

“Ayesha Curry pregnant again. I’m not even mad at Steph. I’d have 3 children with that woman too. Hell I’d have 4-5 and I don’t even like kids. I just know she is a fantastic mom/wife,” @Jvoadrian wrote on Twitter.

Ayesha curry pregnant again. Im not even mad at steph. Id have 3 children with that women too. Hell id have 4-5 and i dont even like kids. I just know she is a fantastic mom/wife. — Adrian🐺 (@Jvoadrian) February 2, 2018

“Finding out Ayesha Curry is pregnant literally just made my whole day like I know her or something lol why am I this dysfunctional,” @casey_fehrle pondered.

finding out Ayesha Curry is pregnant literally just made my whole day like I know her or something lol why am I this dysfunctional — Casey Fehrle (@casey_fehrle) February 2, 2018

“OMG AYESHA CURRY IS PREGNANT!!!” @LeaveItUp2Mel said alongside a GIF of Jonah Hill fangirling in a scene out of Superbad.

OMG AYESHA CURRY IS PREGNANT!!! pic.twitter.com/w9Bk4pLUjE — Ari LaBeija (@LeaveItUp2Mel) February 2, 2018

Congratulations, Curry family!

