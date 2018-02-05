ayesha and stephen curry
Starstock / Dreamstime.com
Ayesha Curry Is Expecting Her Third Child: See the Sweet Announcement

By
Editor
The cookbook author made the announcement on social media

Celebrity cookbook author Ayesha Curry is expecting her third child with hubby and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. The 28-year-old announced her pregnancy in an adorable Instagram post on February 2. She posed for two pictures in front of a hedge wearing stylish linen pants and a T-shirt printed “PREGGERS.”

more celebrity news

The caption reads: “Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3.”

Stephen also posted on social media in tribute to his beloved mom-to-be. A short video shows Ayesha in the same T-shirt dancing with their two daughters, 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

“Baby #3 mood right here! Thankful for @ayeshacurry every single day for being the heartbeat and spirit behind our family. (Baby emoji) better be ready for the R&R show,” he captioned the post.

The internet is undeniably overjoyed with the news.

“Ayesha Curry pregnant again. I’m not even mad at Steph. I’d have 3 children with that woman too. Hell I’d have 4-5 and I don’t even like kids. I just know she is a fantastic mom/wife,” @Jvoadrian wrote on Twitter.

“Finding out Ayesha Curry is pregnant literally just made my whole day like I know her or something lol why am I this dysfunctional,” @casey_fehrle pondered.

“OMG AYESHA CURRY IS PREGNANT!!!” @LeaveItUp2Mel said alongside a GIF of Jonah Hill fangirling in a scene out of Superbad.

Congratulations, Curry family!

If you’re expecting or someone’s left you in charge of planning the celebrations, you might want to take a look at these 7 tips for throwing an unforgettable baby shower.

