Australians Are About to Get Their Burritos Air-Dropped via Drone

In 2016, Google subsidiary Project Wing successfully completed a set of Chipotle drone deliveries to the public in an open field at Virginia Tech University. Now, the program is collaborating with Australia-based Mexican chain Guzman y Gomez to deliver burritos in rural communities the same exact way.

Select customers in southern Australia can place orders on their smartphones through the Project Wing app. The company will then dispatch their drones to pick up the food from Guzman y Gomez, and then deliver the products to testers at their homes. But unlike in Project Wing’s last experiment, these aerial vehicles will have to have to dodge trees, sheds, fences, and power lines to arrive safely in residents’ yards.

After the news hit Twitter, burrito-lovers everywhere became quite elated.

Project Wing is also testing medicine delivery in partnership with Chemist Warehouse. In the future, they hope to help the Australian Capital Territory Rural Fire Service assess how they could aid their efforts, as well as air-dropping necessary supplies to farmers, spare parts to broken-down autos, and groceries to young families, busy professionals, and retirees.

