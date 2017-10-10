Atkins Sued Again Over ‘Deceptive’ Claims About 'Net Carbs'

Atkins Nutritional Inc. is being sued yet again for allegedly misleading its consumers with special “net carb” labeling. The new lawsuit says Atkins falsely claims its products are low-carb by “artificially subtracting” sugar alcohols from the definition of carbohydrates, confusing consumers about the products’ effects on their blood sugar levels.

The suit, filed by plaintiff Johana Garcia in New York, alleges that Atkins products that list “net carbs” — such as Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bars and Peanut Butter Cups, among many more — are misleading and violate New York consumer-protection laws.

“Atkins made these false, misleading statements to deceive consumers into purchasing its products under the belief that they are extremely low in carbohydrates, when, in fact, they are not,” the suit says.

The suit was filed on October 6 and seeks unspecified damages. It follows two additional suits against Atkins that claimed net-carb labeling misled consumers about the products’ effect on blood sugar levels.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Atkins for comment and will update this article accordingly.

