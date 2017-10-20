Arizona Restaurant Hopes to Reopen After Violent Backlash Over Pro-Trump Post

A restaurant in Tucson, Arizona, is reopening after having closed due to backlash over a Facebook post expressing undying support for Donald Trump. The since-deleted post penned by Cup It Up American Grill held bulleted points stating what management did and did not agree with. According to Fox News, the post was quickly met with “pure nastiness,” which prompted the account-holder to delete the status and ultimately close the restaurant’s doors.

“We believe in and support 100% in the following,” the post began, citing things such as “OUR President — Donald J. Trump,” “always standing for the national anthem,” “repealing Obama Care,” “drug screening for welfare recipients,” “legal immigration,” and “less government.”

These items were followed by items management did not believe or support, such as “kneeling for the national anthem,” “ANTIFA,” “fake news,” “political correctness,” “entitlements,” “global warming,” “hate groups and hate crimes,” “late night hosts getting political,” “and “celebrity ‘expert’ opinions.”

This was the viral FB post that Cup It Up American Grill posted & deleted after backlash. Restaurant is closed indefinitely. (prior tweet) pic.twitter.com/o4847nNNjF — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) October 10, 2017

The Facebook community was encouraged to share the post with five friends if they enjoyed what they read, but if they didn’t — they were asked to share it with 100 friends “and we won’t be expecting you any time soon!”

People disapproving of the statement allegedly began making hostile phone calls and showing up to the restaurant threatening staff with violence, so co-owners Chris Smith and Jay Warren temporarily shut down the business. However, they are expecting to reopen in the near future.

Cup It Up American Grill serves fresh crocks of meats, salads, and grains with sauces or dressings.