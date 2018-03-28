warbys onion ring monocle
Arby’s and Warby Parker Are Giving Away Onion Ring Eyepieces

‘Arby’s has an eye for meat. Warby Parker has meat for eyes. The result? A new partnership’

Arby’s just announced a new collaboration with an unlikely partner: trendy eyewear company Warby Parker. “WArby’s” will re-brand two store locations in New York City, where fans can score a fancy Onion Ring Monocle. The battered appetizer will be offered for free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from March 30 through April 1 at Arby’s on 32 E. 23rd St. and from a food truck outside Warby Parker at 121 Greene Street.

Apart from the hilarious fried-onion eyepiece, consumers can also shop for co-branded merchandise at the above locations and online at tryWArbys.com. For a limited time only, WArby’s will offer t-shirts ($20), tote bags ($15), hats ($20), and sandwich-set lens cloths ($10). A pair of open-toed shoes ($30), a shirt-jacket ($50), and Angus-printed frames ($95) have already sold out.

Nobody really knows why the two companies decided to partner, but from what we’ve gathered, it’s all in a name. On Warby Parker’s Twitter, the brand admitted that the only thing it has in common with the meat-happy chain is four letters, “but it still feels kind of right.”

“We disrupted eyewear, now we’re disrupting eyewear plus meats,” Warby Parker co-founder Dave Gilboa said in a promotional video.

“We just can’t stop disrupting. We won’t stop,” co-founder Neil Blumenthal added.

Arby’s chief marketing officer Jim Taylor joined in on the conversation with a few statistics.

“Our research shows that 61 percent of Americans wear eyewear, another 90 percent eat meat. That’s 151 percent of Americans,” he said. While the remark is clearly a joke, Taylor isn’t too far off the mark. According to data obtained by The Seattle Times, Americans are expected to eat more meat in 2018 than ever before — 222.2 pounds of red meat and poultry per person, to be exact. With that being said, carnivores, listen up. You might want to reconsider getting your cuts from the supermarket — here’s why.

