Arby’s newest limited-edition menu item is more than just a meaty mouthful. On November 30, @ateman205 posted a photo of the “Arbynator” to Twitter, where he wrote, “WOW THIS LOOKS GROSS (as I wait til everyone falls asleep so I can sneak away and eat 3 Arbynators at 1 am).” Food blog GrubGrade found that the item is presently being tested in Holland, Michigan.

An Arby’s spokesperson has confirmed to The Daily Meal that the Arbynator is being tested in “certain markets.” It’s built with “all of Arby’s legendary menu items and sauces on a single sandwich,” including roast beef, curly fries, cheddar sauce, Arby’s sauce, and Horsey sauce on a sesame bun.

Fans lucky enough to find the the mammoth sandwich can order it in three sizes: classic, double, and half-pound. As for you meat-lovers elsewhere, here’s to hoping for a nationwide rollout. For more on the Georgia-based food chain, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Arby’s.