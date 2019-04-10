Arby’s is celebrating a new lineup of sandwiches in partnership with King’s Hawaiian Rolls by actually flying people to Hawaii. To win the free trip, customers have to head to the chain’s website at 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 12. Fans will be granted a round-trip ticket for just $6 each on a first-come, first-served basis. While that may sound like the biggest steal ever, there is one slightly annoying catch: The whole vacation lasts just six hours.

That's right: No hotels, no pit stops, just a short time with mile-high meat sandwiches on an island beach. On the morning of the trip, ticketholders will fly to Honolulu, where they’ll sample all three King’s Hawaiian Sandwiches — Luau Chicken, Big Kahuna and Smokehouse Brisket. Each costs $6 (hence the $6 ticket price) and will be available for a limited time.



Courtesy of Arby's

Only 10 people will score tickets for this short and sweet opportunity, and each ticket is good for just one traveler. This covers airfare from your local airport to Los Angeles International Airport, one night’s stay in a California hotel, round-trip first or business class airfare to and from Honolulu, a $150 gift card for random expenses and a $500 check to use for any taxes related to accepting the offer. The trip kicks off April 27, 2019, so mark your calendars! If you don’t win, you can still score a budget-friendly vacation, but timing is everything. These are the cheapest places to travel month by month.