  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings' Hybrid Sauce Is Available for 5 Days Only

By
Editor
But there’s a catch
arbys and buffalo wild wings
sshepard / RiverNorthPhotography / istockphoto.com

Arby’s Restaurant Group recently acquired Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.9 billion, and now the brands are co-releasing a compound condiment to celebrate the launch of Inspire Brands — a new, global restaurant company that also oversees R Taco.

more fast food

The limited-edition Hozinga Sauce is a triple-hybrid built with Arby’s iconic Horsey Sauce and Buffalo Wild Wings Asian Zing wing sauce and salt and vinegar seasoning. But here’s the catch: It’s only available to guests at three midtown Manhattan locations in New York City.

Tourists and city slickers alike can get their grub on at Arby’s locations in glitzy Times Square (611 8th Ave.) and the Flatiron District (32 E. 23rd St.) as well as at Buffalo Wild Wings, also in Times Square (253 W. 47th St.).

A post shared by Buffalo Wild Wings (@bwwings) on

Hozinga Sauce will be offered with each chain’s signature item — Buffalo Wild Wings’ chicken wings and Arby’s Roast Beef Classic sandwich — and is available now through February 11.

If you’re unable to drop by the concrete jungle, but you really want to sauce it up, check out these 12 sauces and condiments that brighten up even the blandest health foods.

Click for slideshow
The Fascinating Origins of the 25 Biggest Chain Restaurants Gallery
Related Links
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Arby’s Arby's Canada Launches Curly Fry Poutine8 Secret Fast Food Menu Items for Your DogThe World's Hottest Hot Sauces
Tags
news
Hozinga Sauce
Buffalo Wild Wings
Arbys
chicken wings
roast beef classic
sandwich
inspire brands
New York City
Times Square
Flatiron