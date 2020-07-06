As certain states start to ease coronavirus restrictions and restaurants begin to reopen, a new survery reveals that guest satisfaction at full-service and fast-food restaurants has faltered. Despite this decline, one pizza chain has been able to combat the trend: Domino's.

Every State’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus

According to the 2019-20 American Customer Satisfaction Index, guest satisfation with fast-food and limited-service restaurants has declined by 1.3%, resulting in the lowest ACSI score in five years.

Compared to over a year ago, 11 out of 18 brands experienced dips in customer satifsaction. However, Domino's remained steady in customer satisfaction and has become the new pizza segment leader for the first time in over 10 years. Domino's pulled ahead as its biggest competitors saw declines. Papa John's guest satisfaction decreased by 3% and Pizza Hut dropped by 4%.

This decline in guest satisfaction started prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's not unique to popular pizza chains. Surveys conducted from April 2019 to March 2020 revealed that customer satisfaction fell among full-service chains such as Texas Roadhouse as well as coffee chains like Starbucks.

While some restaurant-goers have complained about the biggest pain points when it comes to dining out, restaurants have continued to promote social distancing and other new safety measures. But, if you don't want to venture out quite yet, you can still make restaurant-quality pies at home with these homemade pizza recipes for weeknight dinners.